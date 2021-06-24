The Red Boiling Springs High School boys basketball program recently held its postseason awards banquet.

Award winners include:

Leading scorer – Colton Copas

Leading rebounder – Cody Mea

Most charges taken – Jordan Bohanan

Made 3-pointers – Colton Copas

Most assists – Chris Hackney

Most steals – Chris Hackney

Hustle award – Jordan Bohanan

Dedication award – Colton Copas

Top defensive player – Jordan Bohanan

Coaches award – Keaton Comer

— Staff reports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.