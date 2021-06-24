The Red Boiling Springs High School boys basketball program recently held its postseason awards banquet.
Award winners include:
Leading scorer – Colton Copas
Leading rebounder – Cody Mea
Most charges taken – Jordan Bohanan
Made 3-pointers – Colton Copas
Most assists – Chris Hackney
Most steals – Chris Hackney
Hustle award – Jordan Bohanan
Dedication award – Colton Copas
Top defensive player – Jordan Bohanan
Coaches award – Keaton Comer
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.