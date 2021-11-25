The Red Boiling Springs boys picked up two victories in three games during the first week of the season.
The Bulldogs topped Westmoreland, 59-50, Friday night to run their season record to 2-1 on the year.
RBS had opened the season with a doubleheader at home Tuesday night, besting Mt. Juliet Christian, 39-29 and falling to Smith County, 49-26.
In the game against Westmoreland, the Bulldogs trailed 15-10 at the end of the first quarter, but came back in the second period and took a 32-29 lead over the Eagles at halftime.
The Bulldogs continued to gain momentum in the third quarter and pushed their lead to 11 points at 46-35 by the end of the period. Red Boiling Springs stayed in control for the rest of the contest and finished with a nine-point victory.
Senior Zach Carter paced three Red Boiling Springs players in double figures with 21 points. Chris Hackney finished with 16 points for the Bulldogs, while Colton Copas also reached double digits with 13 points for RBS. Riley Thompson finished with seven points for Red Boiling Springs, while Jordan Bohanan added two points.
In the win over Mt. Juliet Christian, both teams were slow out of the gate in the first quarter, as MJCS led 4-2. Red Boiling Springs began to heat up in the second quarter, scoring 17 points and taking a 19-10 lead to halftime.
The Bulldogs maintained their lead in the third quarter, going up by 14 points at 31-17 before haning on for the seven-point victory.
Copas led the Bulldogs in scoring with 17 points, while Carter added 10 more. Hackney finished with six points for Red Boiling Springs, and Thompson finished out the scoring with three points.
The Bulldogs were scheduled to face Monterey at home Monday night and at Watertown on Tuesday before Thanksgiving break.
