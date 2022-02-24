The Red Boilings Springs Bulldogs turned in one of their best performances of the season in the play-in game in the District 7-A Tournament last Monday night, 64-33, played at Livingston Academy.
The victory assured the Bulldogs of finishing no worse than fourth place in the district and earned them a spot in the Region 4A tournament that begins later this week.
RBS led 12-4 after the first quarter of play, then took complete command of the contest in the second period, outscoring the Buffaloes, 24-4 in the quarter.
Red Boiling Springs continued to dominate in the third period and led comfortably, 53-21 with one quarter to play. The Bulldogs then ended up with a 31-point victory over their district rival.
Senior Zach Carter and Colton Copas provided a strong one-two punch for the Bulldogs on offense. Carter led the way with 23 points in the game, followed by Copas, who tossed in 21 points. Other scorers for the Bulldogs included Riley Thompson with nine points, Maxie Wilson with four points and Chris Hackney with three points. Jared White and Jordan Bohanan completed the scoring for RBS with two points apiece.
That victory sent the Bulldogs up against District 7-A regular-season champion Clay County in the semifinals of the district tournament. Red Boiling Springs was unable to hold off Clay County, which rolled to an 81-47 victory.
That loss put the Bulldogs into the consolation game, where they were scheduled to face Gordonsville on Tuesday night.
