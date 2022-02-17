The Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs celebrated senior night with a 54-52 victory Saturday, Feb. 12 over Monroe County, Ky.
The Bulldogs had dropped a 68-41 decision to Cannon County on Tuesday night.
In the win over Monroe County, the Bulldogs took a 14-8 first-quarter lead on the Falcons, but trailed 26-25 at halftime.
The visiting Falcons continued to hold the lead at the end of the third quarter, leading 33-31. But Red Boiling Springs battled back and claimed the victory.
Senior Zach Carter had a big night scoring, pumping in 28 points for the Bulldogs, getting 14 points in each half for RBS.
Only three players scored in the game for the Bulldogs, but all reached double figures. Colton Copas finished the game with 15 points, while Chris Hackney had 11, including nine in the fourth quarter.
Against Cannon County, the Lions jumped out to a 16-5 lead in the first quarter over the Bulldogs and stretched that advantage to 38-13 by halftime.
Red Boiling Springs scored 21 points in the third period, but still trailed 55-34 at the end of the period as the Lions went on to claim the victory.
Carter paced Red Boiling Springs with 15 points, while Copas had 10 and Hackney added four. Maxie Wilson and Aayden Cherry had three points each for the Bulldogs. Jordan Bohanan, Will Massey and Jared White all had two points apiece to round out the scoring.
The Bulldogs were scheduled to play at Westmoreland Tuesday night.
