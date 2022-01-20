The Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs thumped host Clarkrange 65-39 Thursday night as part of a busy week in district play.
The Bulldogs also played Clay County and Pickett Count this past week, and came up shy in both games.
Against Clarkrange, the Bulldogs trailed 13-11 after the first quarter and gained a three-point lead, 25-22, by halftime. But in the second half, the Bulldogs took control and built a 45-29 lead by the end of the third quarter. In the final period Red Boiling Springs, outscored the Buffaloes, 20-10 to claim to lopsided win.
Colton Copas and Zach Carter formed a nice one-two scoring punch for RBS. Copas finished with 27 points, and Carter scored 19 for the Bulldogs. Chris Hackney added nine points, while Maxie Wilson and Riley Thompson had five points apiece.
The Bulldogs hosted Pickett County on Friday night and dropped a 62-42 decision.
RBS trailed just 19-14 after the first quarter and was down nine points at halftime, 33-24. Pickett County extended the lead to 44-32 after three quarters and lengthened that edge to the final 20-point margin.
Copas led the Bulldogs with 19, while Hackney added 13 for RBS. Carter and Thompson rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs with five points each.
RBS also played last Tuesady night, dropping a 74-45 decision at Clay County
Games from last week
The Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs came up just short at Gordonsville last Tuesday night, falling 58-48 to the host Tigers in a District 7-A contest.
The visiting Bulldogs led after the first quarter, 12-8, as Carter had the hot hand for Red Boiling Springs with six points.
Gordonsville battled back and grabbed a 22-21 halftime lead.
The game remained close in the third period, as Gordonsville maintained the one-point lead, 39-38.
Gordonsville began to extend its lead in the fourth quarter to 10 points.
Carter paced the Bulldogs in scoring with 21points. Hackney and Copas both reached double figures for Red Boiling Springs as well with 13 and 10 points. Thompson and Wilson each rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
