The Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs could not overcome a slow start Tuesday night, dropping a 55-30 decision to District 6-A rival Gordonsville.
The Bulldogs trailed early, as the Tigers had the hot hand, sprinting out to a 7-0 lead before Colton Copas scored Red Boiling Springs’ first basket. Gordonsville led 15-4 in the closing seconds of the quarter when Riley Thompson made a basket and was fouled with two-tenths of a second to go. He made the free throw to pull the Bulldogs to within 15-7.
Gordonsville dominated the second period and pushed the halftime lead to 22 points at 40-18.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs had a brief spurt that got the lead under 20 points when Copas nailed a three-pointer to cut the edge to 44-25. However, Red Boiling Springs could get no closer in falling to the Tigers.
Copas led the Bulldogs in scoring, tallying 15 points in the game Thompson added eight points for RBS while Chris Hackney and Maxie Wilson added four points apiece. Zach Carter rounded out the scoring for Red Boiling Springs with two points.
RBS 46, Clarkrange 39
The Bulldogs had a nice bounce back Saturday night, knocking off Clarkrange’s boys on homecoming night.
The game was originally set for Friday, but postponed one day because Clarkrange ran into inclement weather.
The Bulldogs led 13-9 after the first quarter and 22-13 by halftime.
They never relinquished the lead, building it to 35-19 by the end of the third quarter, before holding on for a seven-point win.
Colton Copas led the Bulldogs with 19 points, while Zach Carter and Chris Hackney added 12 apiece.
Maxie Wilson scored two for RBS, and Riley Thompson finished with one.
