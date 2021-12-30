The Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs played two close games in their three-night foray into the Portland Christmas Tournament.
After struggling with the host Panthers on Monday night, 65-28, the Bulldogs battled Sycamore on Tuesday, falling just short, 64-62 against the War Eagles in triple overtime.
The Bulldogs then came back on Wednesday morning and picked up a victory, 38-36 in their final game of the tourney.
Against Republic, the Bulldogs battled to a 10-10 tie after the first quarter but trailed 18-15 at halftime. Red Boiling Springs was down 29-24 at the end of the third quarter, but rallied, scoring 14 points in the final period to claim the two-point victory.
Colton Copas had the hot hand for the Bulldogs in the game, scoring 23 points for RBS. Zach Carter added 10 points, including two three-point shots in the fourth-quarter comeback. Riley Thompson finished with three points, while Chris Hackney added two.
In the loss to Sycamore, RBS trailed 14-6 after the first quarter, but cut the gap in half, trailing 23-19 at the half.
Red Boiling Springs came all the way back in the third quarter and tied the game at 35-all entering the final period. The contest remained tied at 46 at the end of regulation. It was also tied through two overtimes before Sycamore finally prevailed in the third extra period.
Copas had a big scoring game for the Bulldogs, pumping in 30 points, while Carter tossed in 17 and Hackney also reached double figures with 10. Maxie Wilson scored four points for Red Boiling Springs while Thompson added one.
In the opening game against the host Panthers, the Bulldogs hung tough for a quarter against the Class 3A school, trailing just 18-13. But Portland began to use its size and quickness advantage in the second period and led 34-17 at the half. By the end of the third quarter, the game was out of hand with the Panthers holding a 46-23 edge.
Copas led the Bulldogs with 10 points, while Hackney added nine and Carter five. Thompson had three points and Jordan White added one to close out the RBS scoring.
