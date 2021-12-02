The Red Boiling Springs boys suffered a pair of losses last week to Monterey and Watertown.
The Bulldogs dropped a 56-40 decision at home to Monterey last Monday night and then fell the next night on the road at Watertown, 61-30.
Against Monterey, the Bulldogs dug themselves an early hole, trailing 19-6 after the first quarter. Red Boiling Springs battled back however, and cut the Monterey lead to 31-23 by halftime.
Monterey maintained the lead at the end of the third quarter, 40-30 before pulling away to take the 16-point victory.
Zach Carter led the RBS scoring output with 13 points, while teammate Colton Copas also reached double figures with 11 points. Chris Hackney and Riley Thompson had five points each for the Bulldogs, while Jaydon White added three points. Jordan Bohanan had two points and Nate Logan added one to round out the Red Boiling Springs scoring against Monterey.
The Bulldogs were scheduled to be back in action Tuesday at Cannon County before returning home Friday night to host Trousdale County. RBS is at Pickett County on Dec. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.