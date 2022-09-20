This past Friday night, the Bulldogs had their Homecoming and Founders Night, where Bulldog football was honored for entering into its 50th season, but for the current Bulldogs, it was about avenging last year’s loss to the North Greene Huskies.
RBS earned their third win of the season with a 39-12 victory.
The Huskies began the game with the ball, but after just one play the Bulldogs had three defensive penalties, which gave the Huskies great field position. They would take advantage of the field position. Huskies running back Yeshua Vaught took it in to give the Huskies a 6-0 lead and that would be the score after the first quarter.
The second quarter would be all Bulldogs. RBS early in the game had opportunities to put points in the game but fell short, but with six minutes left to go in the half, the Bulldogs would finally find the end zone when Aubrey Link hit Chris Hackney to tie the game 6-6.
After the touchdown, the Huskies took back over, but after the first play, Bulldogs corner Joe Birdwell came up with an interception. After a big reception by Dalton Dallas to put the Bulldogs inside the Huskies’ 5-yard line, Link sneaked it in to give the Bulldogs a 12-6 lead.
Right before halftime, the Bulldogs forced the Huskies to turn the ball over on downs and RBS took over on the Huskies’ 47-yard line. On the first play, Link hit Dalton Dallas on a pass that would go 47 yards to give the Bulldogs a 19-6 lead at the half.
The Bulldogs had the ball to begin the third quarter and it would not take them long to find the end zone. Link hit Dallas once again on a long pass to give the Bulldogs a 25-6 lead.
RBS forced the Huskies to punt, and the Bulldog offense would drive down once again, topped off by a 20-yard run by Tyler Lancaster.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Huskies fumbled and Dallas scooped it up and ran it in the end zone, giving the Bulldogs their final points of the night and extending their lead to 39-6.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Huskies put together a drive and added more points but it would not be enough as the Bulldogs finished the game on top of the Huskies 39-12, improving to 3-2.
This Friday night, the Bulldogs travel to Whitwell, which is coming off a 40-14 loss to South Pittsburg.
