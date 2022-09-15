This past Friday night, the Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs traveled to Cosby to take on the Eagles and came away a winner.

The Bulldogs came into the game with a 1-2 record with losses to the Webb School and Jo Byrns, with their lone victory being over the Tennessee Heat.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.