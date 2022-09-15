This past Friday night, the Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs traveled to Cosby to take on the Eagles and came away a winner.
The Bulldogs came into the game with a 1-2 record with losses to the Webb School and Jo Byrns, with their lone victory being over the Tennessee Heat.
The Eagles were 2-1 with wins over Jellico and Sunbright and their only loss being to Unicoi County.
Cosby began the game with the ball, but it would take a couple of possessions before any points would be scored.
On Cosby’s second possession, sophomore Kelby Wheeler intercepted the ball and returned it all the way into Eagles’ territory to give the Bulldogs excellent field position. It would not take RBS long to take advantage of the turnover as quarterback Aubrey Link hit Joe Birdwell for a 27-yard pass to put the Bulldogs up 7-0 early in the game, the only score in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs began the second quarter with the football and went 55 yards and scored when Link connected with Chris Hackney for 12 yards to put the Bulldogs up 14-0.
With under three minutes left in the half, the Bulldogs stopped the Eagles on fourth down and got the ball back on the Eagles’ 45-yard line.
On the first play, Link hit Hackney once again to put the Bulldogs up 21-0. Cosby got the ball back with under two minutes left. On the second play, quarterback Tyler Turner hit Hayden Green for a 58-yard touchdown to make the score at halftime 21-7.
The Bulldogs had the ball to start the second half, but would not find the success offensively that they had in the first half. The Bulldogs were stopped, allowing Cosby to take over. Cosby put together a long drive that resulted in Slate Shropshire running it from 10 yards to bring the score to 21-15. With under a minute left to go in the third quarter, Eagles quarterback Tyler Turner took a quarterback sweep 50 yards and, after the missed extra point, the game was tied 21-21 after three quarters.
The Bulldogs started the fourth quarter with the ball but was forced to punt. On the second play of the Eagles’ first drive of the fourth quarter, Cosby tried a reverse that Hayden Green would take for 60 yards to put the Eagles up 27-21.
The Bulldogs blocked the extra point, which would be crucial at the end of the game. With around six minutes left to go, Link connected with Hackney again to set up the Bulldogs’ final touchdown. It ended when Link sneaked in from 3 yards out to tie the game at 27-27. The ensuing extra point was good, which put the Bulldogs up 28-27.
The Eagles, though, put together a long drive that ended at the Bulldogs’ 10-yard line. Cosby attempted a pass on fourth down that was intercepted by Birdwell, which would seal the deal for the Bulldogs, putting them on top of the Eagles 28-27.
This week is the Bulldogs’ homecoming as they prepare to play the North Greene Huskies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.