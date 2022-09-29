This past Friday night, the Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs traveled to Whitwell looking to avenge the loss they suffered last year against the Tigers.
But Whitwell dominated the game and pulled away with a 49-9 victory over Red Boiling Springs.
This past Friday night, the Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs traveled to Whitwell looking to avenge the loss they suffered last year against the Tigers.
But Whitwell dominated the game and pulled away with a 49-9 victory over Red Boiling Springs.
The first quarter featured both teams having issues finishing off drives. The Bulldogs were able to drive deep into Tiger territory once but turned the ball over. The Tigers drove deep and attempt a field goal, but a bad snap forced the missed attempt, and the first quarter was scoreless.
The Tigers had the ball to begin the second quarter and their offense came alive. Early in the second quarter, Whitwell running back Wyatt Davis took a long run for over 40 yards to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead. After the score, the Tigers successfully attempted an onside kick, which gave them the ball back in Bulldog territory. Whitwell struck quickly again when Colton Britton hit a receiver for a 36-yard touchdown pass that gave the Tigers a 14-0 lead. The Tigers kept pouring it on until the they increased their lead to 35-0.
The Bulldogs wouldn’t be denied any points and put together a drive in the final two minutes of the game deep into Tiger territory. With under 20 seconds left in the game, RBS attempted a 32-yard field goal, made it and the halftime score was 35-3.
The Bulldogs began the second half with the ball and again got into Whitwell territory after a couple of long runs by Dalton Dallas. However, it was cut short when the Tigers intercepted the ball. Wyatt Davis broke a run over 50 yards to give the Tigers a 42-0 lead. After the score, the Tigers had another successful onside kick. The Tigers brought in Brandon Easterly as the quarterback and he hit Colton Britton on back-to-back passes to give the Tigers a 49-3 lead.
The fourth quarter was mostly a running clock, but even though the game was out of hand, the Bulldogs continued to fight to put points on the board. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs put a drive together that ended with Dallas scoring a touchdown, making the final score 49-9.
This Friday night, the RBS Bulldogs host the Clay County Bulldogs in a Region 4 matchup. Clay County’s last game was a 20-19 loss to Westmoreland.
