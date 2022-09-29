Dallas Dalton

Dallas Dalton scored the only touchdown of the game Friday for the Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs in their loss to Whitwell.

 Andy Dennis/

Macon County Times

This past Friday night, the Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs traveled to Whitwell looking to avenge the loss they suffered last year against the Tigers.

But Whitwell dominated the game and pulled away with a 49-9 victory over Red Boiling Springs.

