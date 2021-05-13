MONTEREY — The Red Boiling Springs High School baseball team opened the District 6-A Tournament with a 19-1, five-inning loss at Monterey last Friday evening.
The two teams played twice during the regular season, with the Wildcats winning 13-0 on March 16 and 12-0 when the two teams played in Red Boiling Springs on April 19.
In the rematch, Monterey scored two runs in the first inning, five in the second inning, three in the third and nine in the fourth.
The Wildcats produced 13 hits and took advantage of four errors, four walks and four hit batsmen.
RBS junior Christian White drew a third-inning walk and scored when senior Kenyan Goolsby doubled.
Goolsby’s classmate, Cody Mea, had the only other hit for the Bulldogs, who fell to 1-24.
