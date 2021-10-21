Visiting Friendship Christian used an explosive first quarter en route to a 49-0 victory over the host Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs.
The game was played on Thursday night, moved up a day due to the threat of bad weather on Friday.
The Commanders would start with the ball on their own 37-yard line and on the third play of the drive Commanders’ running back Tyson Walcott would break loose for a 63-yard touchdown run that would give the Commanders an early 7-0 lead.
Red Boiling Springs punted the ball back to FCS and quaterback Garrett Weekly completed passes of 29 yards and 36 yards to give the Commanders a 14-0 lead.
After stopping the Bulldogs offense, Friendship got the ball back and Tyson Walcott capped off a four-play, 61-yard drive for a 21-0 lead.
The Bulldogs get the kick off but be forced to punt once again. The Commanders would then put together a 4-play 61-yard drive that would be capped off by Tyson Walcott to put the Commanders up 21-0. The Commanders would two more times to make the score 35-0.
At the end of the first quarter, we would see some life from the Bulldogs would block a field goal attempt. Bulldogs sophomore Aubrey Link would pick up the blocked kick and return it all the way to the Commanders’ 20 yard line.
The Bulldogs would begin the second quarter with the ball after the blocked field goal attempt, but woundu up turning the ball over on downs back to the Commanders.
On the Commanders’ second offensive series in the second quarter, they put together a five -play 60-yard drive that would be finished off with a touchdown pass from Weekly to Brock Montgomery to put the Commanders up 42-0 at the half.
In the second half, neither team’s offense was able to score any points. The only points of the half was when the Commanders intercepted the ball and took it to the end zone to put the Commanders up 49-0 which was the final score of the game.
Next week the Bulldogs will be back at home, as they get ready to play their last region game against the 7-1 Gordonsville Tigers.
