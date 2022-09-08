The Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs were at Jo Byrns on Friday trying to get a step on the rest of the region but fell 38-7.
The Red Devils had first possession. Quarterback Taylor Head hit his receiver Reed Blumel to put the Red Devils up 8-0 early.
The Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs were at Jo Byrns on Friday trying to get a step on the rest of the region but fell 38-7.
The Red Devils had first possession. Quarterback Taylor Head hit his receiver Reed Blumel to put the Red Devils up 8-0 early.
The Bulldogs took the kick off and started their opening drive on their own 30-yard line. They drove to inside Jo Byrn’s 30-yard line but fumbled.
RBS was successful on the stop and forced the Red Devils to punt. The first quarter ended at 8-0.
The Red Devils opened the second quarter with a long drive. Head found Blumel once again to extend the Red Devils’ lead to 16-0.
The Bulldogs took over with 10 minutes left to go in the half and put together a drive that would last until 21 seconds left until intermission, but it ended when junior running back Dalton Dallas punched it in from a yard out. The PAT made the halftime score 16-7, Jo Byrns.
Much of the third quarter was a defensive battle. Late in the quarter, the Red Devils punted to the Bulldogs, but RBS fumbled the punt, which allowed the Red Devils to take over in Bulldog territory. It would take the Red Devils just one play to extend their lead when Head ran it in for 22-7 advantage.
The fourth quarter would see the Red Devils extend their lead. The Bulldogs began the last quarter on the Red Devils’ 10-yard line trying to finish off the long drive they had started at the end of the third.
But the Red Devils forced RBS to turn the ball over on downs, and then marched 90 yards to score. A 60-yard pass from Head to Blumel set up a touchdown run by Bailey Serignet to put the Red Devils up 30-8.
On the kick off, the Red Devils pinned the Bulldogs back deep, forcing them to start their drive on their own two-yard line. The Red Devils once again forced a turnover for great field position.
After three plays, Serignet punched it in from two yards out to put the Red Devils up 38-7.
In the fourth quarter, there was an incident between both teams in which players from both sides entered the field.
This resulted in 11 Bulldogs and four Red Devils being ejected. According to TSSAA, an ejection results in a one-game suspension. Athletics director and principal Don Jones said “there will be an appeal, but regardless of the decision made by TSSAA, the Bulldogs still plan on playing in this Friday night’s game.”
The Bulldogs travel to Cosby this Friday to take on the Eagles, who are 2-1 after defeating Jellico 48-21 last week. Game time will be 6:30 p.m. CST.
