The Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs closed out the regular season with a 31-21 victory on the road at Sunbright Friday night.
Red Boiling Springs (3-6) used a strong first half to jump out to a 10-point halftime lead and then hung on for the victory.
The host Tigers were the first to strike as quarterback Finn Rodgers hit Josh Dagley for a 50-yard touchdown to put Sunbright up 7-0 early in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs evened the score later in the first quarter the Bulldogs on an 11-yard touchdown run by Jordan Bohanan.
Red Boiling Springs then took the lead in the game in the second quarter on a Drew Thompson touchdown run that pushed the lead to 13-7. RBS the padded its lead to 19-7 when quarterback Aubrey Link found Josh Martinez for a 16-yard touchdown pass.
With just over two minutes left in the first half, the Bulldogs were able to force a fumble, which Houston Taylor scooped up and returned to the end zone for a 25-7 lead.
Sunbright got closer when Justin Ballard returned the ensuing kickoff for a score. A two-point conversion cut the lead to 25-15.
The third quarter was scoreless, but each team reached the end zone in the fourth quarter. Sunbright pulled to within 25-21 as Austin Huddleston scored for the Tigers.
RBS then answered with a 5-yard touchdown run from Link that accounted for the final score.
The Bulldogs finish the regular season as the fourth-place team in Region 4-1A and will travel for a playoff game Friday night to South Pittsburg 7-2 (3-0), the champion of Region 3-1A.
