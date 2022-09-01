Red Boiling Springs overcame a shaky start against the Tennessee Heat on Aug. 26 and pulled the game out late in the fourth quarter to even its record to 1-1 with a 28-27 victory at home.

The Bulldogs were helped by a missed PAT in the fourth quarter by the Heat, which led to the fourth-quarter opportunity. RBS took advantage of the opportunity when quarterback Aubrey Link hit Joseph Birdwell for a TD pass inside the 10-yard line. Link’s PAT was good and RBS came away a winner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.