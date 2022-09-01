Red Boiling Springs overcame a shaky start against the Tennessee Heat on Aug. 26 and pulled the game out late in the fourth quarter to even its record to 1-1 with a 28-27 victory at home.
The Bulldogs were helped by a missed PAT in the fourth quarter by the Heat, which led to the fourth-quarter opportunity. RBS took advantage of the opportunity when quarterback Aubrey Link hit Joseph Birdwell for a TD pass inside the 10-yard line. Link’s PAT was good and RBS came away a winner.
RBS would begin the game shaky with an excess of penalties and turnovers. On the second play of the Bulldogs’ first series, they fumbled and gave the ball back to the Heat, who capitalized on the mistake when Heat quarterback Luke Mathews completed a pass to Aden Luchtefeld to go up 7-0.
The Bulldogs answered with a long drive that ended with Link hitting Will Massey for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7, which is how the first quarter ended.
The Heat had the ball to start the second quarter and gave it back on downs. The Bulldogs then put together a long drive that ended up inside the Heat 10-yard line but were not able to punch it in, turning it back over to the Heat on downs.
The Heat put points on the board when Luke Mathews found Aden Luchtefeld again for a 92-yard touchdown reception to put the Heat up 14-7.
However, the Bulldogs responded in a big way when junior Birdwell took the kickoff 60 yards to give the Bulldogs great field position. On the second play of the series, Link found junior receiver Chris Hackney for a 20-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14-14.
After the Bulldogs kicked off, the Heat put together a good drive, moving the ball down inside Bulldog territory. The Heat would take a chance with a screen pass that was intercepted by sophomore Tyler Lancaster, who took it all the way for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the night 21-14.
The Heat answered when with 41 seconds left in the game, Luchtefeld again found the end zone when he took a pass 25 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 21-21 at halftime.
The third quarter was scoreless, and the Bulldogs had the ball to start the fourth. RBS attempted a fourth-down play but was stopped by the Heat defense, turning the ball back over to the Heat.
The Heat took advantage of great field position when Luchtefeld caught a 30-yard pass in the corner of the end zone. The Heat, though, missed a costly extra point attempt but took the lead 27-21.
The Bulldogs roared back late in the fourth quarter when they drove the ball down to inside the 10-yard line, where Link found Birdwell for the touchdown. Link made the PAT and the Bulldogs took the lead for good.
Next week, the Bulldogs travel to Jo Byrns (0-2) for their first region action of the season.
