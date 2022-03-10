The Red Boiling Springs Lady Bulldogs captured the Region 4-A championship, upsetting top-seeded Clay County, 54-40, last Thursday night at East Robertson High School in Cross Plains.
The win gave the Lady Bulldogs their first region championship in school history.
Red Boiling Springs, which picked up its 24th victory of the season, had lost all three previous meetings with Clay County, twice in the regular season and once in the district tournament championship. Those three losses came by five points, 12 points and eight points.
But on this night, the Lady Bulldogs were ready and turned in an impressive performance.
RBS shot out to a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
However, Clay County came roaring back, outscoring Red Boiling Springs, 18-9 in the second period to grab a 25-23 advantage at halftime.
The third quarter was a tough battle, as the two District 7-A rivals were tied at 35-all at the end of the frame.
The fourth quarter is where the Lady Bulldogs took command of the game, as RBS outscored Clay County, 19-5 to take home a convincing victory and the region championship trophy.
Freshman Chloe Powell scored 11 of her team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, including hitting a pair of three-point shots in the final frame.
In addition to Powell’s 19-point performance, the Lady Bulldogs got 16 points from point guard Claire Fleming, who was also 7 of 8 at the free throw line in the game. Bailey Massengille also reached double figures for Red Boiling Springs, finishing the game with 11 points. Bre Thompson added four points for RBS, while Rhiannon Hix and Graycee West rounded out the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs with two points apiece.
The victory sent the Lady Bulldogs into the substate game against Van Buren County, a 43-30 loss in a game played at Macon County High School on Saturday night due to the TSSAA’s requirement for more seating for substate games than the RBS gym’s capacity.
