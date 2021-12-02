The Red Boiling Springs Lady Bulldogs picked up a pair of victories last week.
The Lady Bulldogs edged Monterey, 59-49, on Monday night at the RBS Gym, and then thumped Watertown, 36-21 on the road, on Tuesday night before taking Thanksgiving break.
In the game against Monterey, the Lady Bulldogs were led by the one-two scoring punch of Claire Fleming, who poured in 28 points, and Chloe Powell, who added 19. Graycee West and Bailey Massengille each scored six points to account for the remainder of the Lady Bulldogs’ scoring.
The Lady Bulldogs led 19-14 after the first quarter and extended that lead to 34-26 at the half. Monterey cut the lead to three points at 44-41 by the end of the third period, but the Lady Bulldogs dominated the final quarter to take the 10-point win.
Against Watertown, Fleming again led the way in scoring with 16 points, while Massengille added eight for RBS. Kennedy Marshall had four points for the Lady Bulldogs. Powell and Josie Green added three points apiece for the Lady Bulldogs, while West finished with two points.
Red Boiling Springs led just 19-16 through three quarters, but scored 17 in the final period to break the game open and take the victory.
RBS was set to visit Cannon County on Tuesday night and host Trousdale County on Friday before a Tuesday, Dec. 7 visit to Picket County.
