The Red Boiling Springs Lady Bulldogs picked up their sixth straight win to open the season, holding off Trousdale County, 32-25, Friday night.
RBS led 7-4 after the first quarter and extended that lead to 20-12 by halftime.
The Lady Yellow Jackets hung in the game, cutting the lead to five points at 22-17 in the third quarter before the Lady Bulldogs closed the half on a 6-2 run to push the lead to 28-19 by the end of the frame.
Trousdale County came back in the fourth quarter, opening the scoring with six straight points to get as close as 28-25 on a pair of free throws by Braylee Potts with 2:50 to play.
But the Lady Bulldogs kept their composure, and Claire Fleming made four consecutive free throws in the final 35 seconds to close out the game and keep Red Boiling Springs unbeaten at 6-0.
Fleming was the scoring star for RBS with 18 points, while Claire Powell added six points and Bayle Massengille finished with five points. Graycee West rounded out the scoring with three points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Lady Bulldogs coach Layce Colter was pleased to win, but said her squad did not have its best performance.
“Sometimes, you’re going to have a bad game. It happens,” Colter said.
Colter said that some of the issue with the performance might have been due to her getting a technical foul and having to sit for the majority of the game.
“I think some of it was my fault as well. Some teams if you get a technical foul, they get fired up, but my bunch, they like to see me active on the sideline, and it might have hurt us when I had to sit for the rest of the game,” she said. “It wasn’t too pretty, but it was a win.”
The Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to play district foe Pickett County on the road Tuesday and then travel to Jackson County on Friday.
