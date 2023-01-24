The Red Boiling Springs Lady Bulldogs celebrated this week as Claire Fleming has been chosed to play in the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee All-Star game. It will be played on March 25 at Lebanon High School.
In game action, the Lady Bulldogs won a close 51-49 contest against Jackson County on Jan. 17.
Coach Terra Pryor Allen said, “We got off to a hot start with Chloe Powell being on fire from three point land.”
Powell also had two key rebounds. She finished with 14 points, which included four three-pointers made. Claire Fleming finished with 12 points, hitting the two game-winning free throws. Fleming also contributed to the win with seven assists, four rebounds, and one steal.
Bre Thompson finished with 10 points, nine rebounds, and one steal. Kennedy Marshall had 10 points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Josie Green tallied three points and three rebounds and Bailey Massengille had two points, five assists, three rebounds, and a steal.
On Jan. 20, the Lady Bulldogs fought hard but lost to Clay County by the score of 47-360.
Fleming had 17 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a blocked shot. Powell contributed nine points, two rebounds, and one assist. Thompson added four points, four rebounds, and two blocked shots.
Marshall finished with three points, five rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Massengille came up with two points, two rebounds, and ne charge taken, while Green added a free throw, two rebounds, and an assist.
RBS BOYS
The Bulldogs fought hard but lost to Jackson County on Jan. 17 by the score of 49-36 and to Clay County by the score of 49-43 on Jan. 20.
Against Jackson County, Colton Copas scored 14 points, Joe Birdwell had 11 points, and Brenton Powell finished with six. In the Clay County contest, Copas scored 17 points, Birdwell 10 points and Chris Hackney added nine.
Coach Andrew Mullinix said, “We have to quit shooting ourselves in the foot. We simply have to stop turning the ball over.”
However, he added that he is seeing improvement in the team.
