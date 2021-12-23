The Red Boiling Springs Lady Bulldogs split a pair of games this past week, topping Monroe County, Kentucky, on Friday night after dropping a close game against Clay County on Tuesday.
Against Monroe County, the Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter. Monroe County battled back and tied the game at 25-all by halftime.
The Lady Falcons continued to hang tough and led 39-37 after three quarters. But the Lady Bulldogs took control in the final period, outscoring the Lady Falcons, 14-5 in the fourth quarter.
Claire Fleming was the scoring star for the Lady Bulldogs, pumping in 26 points. Grycee West added eight points. Bre Thompson had six points, and Chloe Powell finished with five. Bailey Massengille scored four points for RBS, while Kennedy Marshall ended with two.
Against Clay County, the Lady Bulldogs had the upper hand in the first half, leading 11-9 after the first quarter and pushing that lead to 20-16 by halftime.
Clay County rallied and took a 27-26 lead by the end of the third quarter, and claimed the win by outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 18-14 in the fourth period
Claire Fleming had 18 points to lead Red Boiling Springs, while Chloe Powell also reached double figures with 13 points. Bailey Massengille had four points, while Kennedy Marshall had three points, and Bre Thompson two points.
The Lady Bulldogs will play McGavock in the State Farm Classic in Murfreesboro on Dec. 27 at 11:30 a.m. RBS will take on Hillsboro on Dec. 28 in the classic and finish on Dec. 29 against Rise Academy.
RBS boys drop pair
The Bulldogs fell on Tuesday night to Clay County, 74-47.
On Friday night, Red Boiling Springs dropped a 59-41 decision to Monroe County, Ky.
RBS was scheduled to play Portland in a Christmas classic game Monday in Portland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.