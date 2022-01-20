The Red Boiling Springs Lady Bulldogs pulled off a stunning 57-56 road win at perennial Class A power Clarkrange on Thursday night in District 7-A action.
The Lady Bulldogs maintained the lead through much of the game, and held off the Lady Buffaloes at the end to claim the key district win.
RBS led 18-14 after the first quarter and stretched that advantage to 29-21 by halftime. Red Boiling Springs still held a 40-35 lead through three quarters, and weathered a Clarkrange rally in the final period to preserve the win.
Claire Fleming was the go-to girl for the Lady Bulldogs, pumping n a game-high 27 points, including scoring eight in the fourth quarter. The Lady Bulldogs were a near perfect 7 of 8 from the free throw line in the final period, helping them to preserve the victory.
Graycee West also reached double figures for the Lady Bulldogs with 10 points, while Chloe Powell, Bailey Massengille and Bre Thompson all had six points apiece for Red Boiling Springs. Kennedy Marshall rounded out the scoring for RBS with two points.
The Lady Bulldogs had a chance to pull another upset on Tuesday night, but a strong fourth quarter by Clay County allowed the home team to claim a 57-45 win.
RBS led 12-11 after the first quarter and built a 28-19 lead by halftime. Clay County battled back and tied the game at 37 after the third period, and then took control to claim the 12-point victory.
Massengille led RBS with 19 points, while Powell finished with 13. Fleming had seven points, while Thompson scored four points, and Marshall added two.
The Lady Bulldogs played their third district game of the week on Friday, but struggled against powerful Pickett County, dropping a 50-27 decision.
Games from last week
Red Boiling Springs rolled past District 7-A foe Gordonsville, 41-18, on the road last Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs broke open a close game with strong play in the second and thid quarters to take control and claim the victory.
Red Boiling Springs led just 10-8 after the first quarter, but then outscored the Lady Tigers by eight points to take a 20-10 lead at the half.
Red Boiling Springs continued to stretch out its lead in the third period, holding the Lady Tigers to just six points and scoring 18 in the frame for a 38-16 edge that essentially put the game away.
The Lady Bulldogs scored just three points in the final quarter, but even had the advantage in that frame.
Thompson had a big scoring night for the Lady Bulldogs with a season-high 18 points. Fleming also reached double figures for RBS with 12 points. Other scorers for Red Boiling Springs included Marshall and Josie Green with three points apiece. Rhiannon Hix and Massengille had two points apiece for the Lady Bulldogs and West rounded out the scoring for Red Boiling Springs with one.
