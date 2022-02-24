The Red Boiling Springs Lady Bulldogs pulled a big surprise in their opening game of the District 7-A Tournament on Friday night, knocking off Pickett County, 51-43, Friday night.
The victory, which improved the third-seeded Lady Bulldogs to 20-6 on the season, sent RBS into the district championship game that was played Monday night against top-seeded Clay County.
After losing twice to Pickett County in the regular season, the Lady Bulldogs took control early in the tournament game and went up 17-11 after the first quarter. Bailey Massengille knocked down a pair of three-pointers in the opening frame and Chloe Powell added another three to get Red Boiling Springs off to a fast start.
RBS maintained its lead in the second quarter and took a 27-22 advantage to halftime agianst the lady Bobcats. Red Boiling Springs managed to add to its lead in the third period, leading by eight at the end of the quarter, 40-32. Claire Fleming had the hot hand for Red Boiling Springs in the third period with nine points.
In the final period, the Lady Bulldogs were solid from the free throw line, getting all but two points from the foul line in the fourth quarter. RBS was 9 of 12 from the line in the fourth quarter to put the game away and earn their trip to the district championship game.
Fleming led the way for Red Boiling Springs with 20 points, while Massengille scored 14 points, and Powell also reached double figures with 11 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Bre Thompson had four points and Graycee West added two for finish out the scoring for RBS.
The Lady Bulldogs are guaranteed no worse than No. 2 seed in Region 4-A Tournament that will begin later this week.
