The Red Boiling Springs Lady Bulldogs traveled to Westmoreland on Tuesday and came up short in a 59-44 loss to the Lady Eagles.
A slow first quarter hurt the Lady Bulldogs, as the host Lady Eagles trailed 5-4 early in the period, but then reeled off 13 unanswered points to take a 17-5 edge at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs opened the second quarter with Claire Fleming scoring the first four points of the frame, but the Lady Eagles continued to stay hot and led 34-16 at halftime.
Red Boiling Springs cut into the lead a bit in the third quarter and trailed 45-29 at the end of that period.
In the final quarter, the Lady Bulldogs matched the Lady Eagles, thanks in large part to the three-point shooting of Chloe Powell, who found her range, connecting on four three-pointers in the second half, with three of those coming in the fourth quarter.
Lady Bulldogs coach Lacey Colter said that the first half hurt RBS in the game.
“We only have four offensive rebounds, and we didn’t guard them well in the first half, and we only had 16 shots in the first half,” Colter said. “The second half, we came out and started shooting. We’ve got to play a complete game. When you play good teams, you can’t play like that.”
Colter said the game was a good pre-tournament test for her squad, going against the Class AA Lady Eagles.
“When you head into tournament time, you want to play teams like this because it lets you know what you need to buckle down and work on,” she said.
Fleming paced Red Boiling Springs in scoring with a game-high 22 points. Powell added 16 for the Lady Bulldogs. Bre Thompson, Graycee West and Josie Green all had two points apiece to close out the scoring for Red Boiling Springs.
RBS 51, Trousdale Co. 20The Lady Bulldogs roared back in a Thursday night win at Trousdale County.
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter and then led 32-6 by halftime.
Red Boiling Springs continued its domination in the second half, leading 44-12 after the third quarter and finishing with a 31-point victory.
Fleming led the Lady Bulldogs with 19 points, while Chloe Powell added 15 and Kennedy Marshall also reached double figures with 10 points. Bre Thompson had three points, while Graycee West, Rhiannon Hix and Bailey Massengille scored three points apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.