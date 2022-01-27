The Red Boiling Springs Lady Bulldogs won two of three games last week, rebounding from a loss to Pickett County with wins over Monterey and Jackson County.
Against Monterey, the Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 62-41 victory.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 8-7 after one quarter, but rallied to take a 22-17 lead at halftime. RBS lengthened the lead to 39-25 after three quarters and coasted to the 21-point win.
Claire Fleming poured in 24 points to lead RBS, while Brittany Massengille and Graycee West also had double figures with 12 and 10 points respectively, for the Lady Bulldogs.
Chloe Powell had nine points and Bre Thompson added four points.
In a low-scoring 34-18 win against Jackson County, the Lady Bulldogs started slowly, scoring just two points in the first quarter and trailing by three. They still trailed 9-8 at the half, but took the lead in the third quarter, going up 19-15 on the way to a big fourth quarter for the 16-point victory.
Fleming was the main scorer with 15 points, while Powell tossed in nine. Massengille added four points, while Kennedy Marshall had three. Thompson had two points and Tequila Hatcher had one.
In the 50-27 loss to Pickett County, the Lady Bulldogs trailed 29-16 at the half, as Pickett County continued to roll.
Fleming and Powell led Red Boiling Springs with eight points each. Thompson and Massengille had four points apiece, and Emma Woodcock tossed in three.
