The Red Boiling Springs Lady Bulldogs won two of three games last week, downing Watertown 43-15 on Saturday and Jackson County, 38-29, on Friday.
Those two victories came after the Lady Bulldogs lost their first game of the season, losing at Pickett County, 48-29.
Against Watertown, Chloe Powell led the way with 12 points, while Claire Fleming and Bre Thompson added nine points apiece for the Lady Bulldogs.
Bailey Massengille and Rhiannon Hix had five points each for Red Boiling Springs, while Graycee West rounded out the scoring with three points.
Against Jackson County, Fleming was the Lady Bulldogs’ big scoring threat with 19 points. Powell finished with nine, while Thompson and Massengille had four points each. West finished with two points for the Lady Bulldogs.
RBS suffered a loss at district foe Pickett County on Tuesday night..
Massengille was the Lady Bulldogs’ top scorer with 12 points, while Fleming scored seven and Powell had four. Josie Green and West had three points each for the Lady Bulldogs.
RBS boys drop threeThe Bulldogs fell to Watertown, 58-55, on Saturday night.
Red Boiling Springs dropped a 69-29 decision to host Jackson County on Friday and came up shot at Pickett County on Tuesday night, 63-23.
Red Boiling Springs girls and boys were scheduled to host Clay County on Tuesday.
