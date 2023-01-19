The Red Boiling Springs School boys and girls basketball teams split a doubleheader with Smith County High School. The boys lost in OT, while the girls got a 41-37 win. Above: Senior Claire Fleming looks to pass the ball against Smith County Jan. 9. Below: Junior Chris Hackney drives the ball upcourt.
Latest News
- Auction sets record
- Concerns raised about intersection change
- Industrial park gets state certification
- Tennessee GOP split over adding exceptions to abortion ban
- MCHS boys, girls have mixed week
- RBS hoops action
- Registration open for annual Macon County pageants
- Teacher Profile - Cristina Yokley Anderson
Articles
- Macon County teacher earns doctorate
- Drugs, assaults dominate local crime
- Teacher Profile - Cristina Yokley Anderson
- UT Extension offers farm family health, wellness program
- Help for new nonprofit
- Company considering expansion to RBS
- Police Report
- Abortion, roads, trans youth top Tennessee lawmaking session
- Teacher Feature -- Corey Hammock
- Macon County pound needs pets adopted
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.