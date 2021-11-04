The Red Boiling Springs Junior High boys basketball team edged host Smith County, 40-35, Thursday night.
The Bulldogs held a 13-10 lead at the end of the first period and led 23-18 at halftime against the Owls.
Smith County closed to within 27-24 by the end of the third period, but the Bulldogs held on for the five-point victory.
Jared White and Brenton Powell paced the Bulldogs with 13 points apiece in the game. Hudson West added six points. Jonathan Mullins scored five and Aayden Cherry added three to round out the scoring for the Bulldogs.
RBS was scheduled to play a home game with Clay County on Tuesday, but that game has been moved to Clay County. The Bulldogs will play a road game at Jackson County on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.