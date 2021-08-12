The Red Boiling Springs Junior High football squad has increased its activity and schedule from a year ago.
The Bulldogs opened play this week having made considerable progress during the preseason.
“There’s a lot of first-timers,” RBS coach Sean Link said. “They come out and are real apprehensive about football. They’ve made huge strides. We have good size on the line. It’s just that they’re brand-new.”
Last year’s squad consisted of a considerable number of eighth-graders, many of which saw action on the high-school squad once the junior-high games were completed.
“We had a huge eighth-grade,” Link said. “The rest of these guys are first-timers.
“One of the reasons we have lower numbers right now is because we’re doing a youth league. Those sixth-graders are playing in Lafayette. So, we didn’t take any of those sixth-graders. We use the seventh and eighth-graders, like other middle schools.”
Aiden Link will quarterback the squad.
“He knows every position on the field,” Sean Link said of his quarterback. “When we call a play and they’re confused, he knows what they need to do. From last year to this year, he has a much better arm.”
Houston Taylor and E.J. Massey are expected to be the running backs.
In addition to being at running back, Taylor is expected to play a variety of roles, serving as the placekicker, punter, punt returner and kickoff returner.
“He has excellent hands,” Link said. “He has really good speed. He has an extremely high football IQ (intelligence quotient). After middle school season, he’ll come directly to the fhigh-school team.”
Aiden Chapman will be at tight end.
Parker Gregory will anchor the offensive line at center, and he is also expected to serve as the long snapper on special teams as well.
“He will be the one without the highest line IQ and the one to give instruction in the huddle,” Link said. “I’m sure there will be a lot of questions. He will be the more grounded one on the line.”
Jayden Huffines and Augustin Leonides could serve as the offensive guards, with Charles Maxwell and Hayden Wright being likely options alongside at the tackle spots.
Massey will also be at middle linebacker in the Bulldogs’ 4-3 defensive front.
“He’s grown a lot, physically and mentally,” Link said. “He’s a seventh-grader. He has good size. He has real good strength. He makes contact really well.”
RBS was slated to open its six-game schedule on Tuesday against the visiting Tennessee Heat, and the Bulldogs will play again on Thursday evening, hosting Monterey.
