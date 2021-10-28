The Red Boiling Springs Junior High boys opened their basketball season with a convincing 42-17 win over neighboring Hermitage Springs Thursday night.
The Bulldogs started fast, racing out to a 12-0 lead after the first quarter and then led 28-4 at halftime against the Wildcats.
Hudson West paced the Bulldogs in scoring with seven points. Brenton Powell, Aayden Cherry and Brody Huffines tossed in six points each for Red Boiling Springs. Weston Tucker added five, while Jonathan Mullins, Jared White and Quinn Tucker had four poits each to round out the Bulldogs’ scoring.
Landon Strong of Hermitage Springs led all scorers with 10 points.
