Lady Bulldogs fall to Clay County

Red Boiling Springs Lady Bulldog Alliegh Davenport takes a throw at third base in the April 20 District 1-A softball game against visiting Clay County, who returned home with a 11-0 win over the red and grey.

 Misty Green/Macon County Times

The Red Boiling Springs Lady Bulldog Softball team dropped an 11-0 game in five innings to Clay County in a District 1-A game.

Clay County scored 10 runs in the top of the second.

RBS will travel to Pickett County on Thursday for its last District game.

On Tuesday, May 3, at 5:30 p.m., the Lady Bulldogs will host Jackson County in a non-District season finale.

— Macon County Times staff

Macon County Times staff

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.