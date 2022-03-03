The Red Boiling Springs Lady Bulldogs knocked off Trousdale County, 61-34, Friday night at home in the first round of the Region 4-A Tournament.
The victory sent the Lady Bulldogs into the region semifinals where they were scheduled for a fourth meeting with district rival Pickett County on Monday night at East Robertson High School in Cross Plains.
Against Trousdale County, the Lady Bulldogs and Lady Yellow Jackets played a close first quarter, as RBS led just 14-10.
But the second quarter was where Red Boiling Springs took control of the game, outscoring Trousdale County 20-6 in the frame to grab a 34-16 halftime advantage.
The Lady Bulldogs continued to built on that in the third period and led by 25 points at the end of that quarter, 48-23.
Red Boiling Springs maintained that advantage throughout the remainder of the game to earn a trip to the region semifinals and a date with Pickett County, which traveled to East Robertson and knocked off the host team Friday night.
Claire Fleming led three Lady Bulldogs double figures scorers with 16 points for Red Boiling Springs. Bailey Massengille tallied 14 points for RBS, and Chloe Powell added 11 for the Lady Bulldogs. Other scorers for Red Boiling Springs were Bre Thompson with six points, Kennedy Marshall with four points, Tequila Hatcher and Josie Green with three points apiece, and Graycee West and Rhiannon Hix with two points each.
The Lady Bulldogs advanced to the region final by defeating Gordonsville Monday night, 54-44..
They claimed a substate berth with that win and were tol face Clay County for the region title Wednesday night..
RBS boys fallThe Red Boiling Springs’ Bulldogs season came to an end Saturday night in the opening round of the Region 4-A Tournament.
The Bulldogs fell to host East Robertson, 64-29, ending their season with seven victories and a berth in the region tournament.
Saturday night’s game was the final one for three RBS seniors — Zach Carter, Jordan Bohanon and Connor Hendrix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.