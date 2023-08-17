HARTSVILLE — The Red Boiling Springs High School football team traveled to the Creekbank for the Tobacco Bowl Jamboree last Friday evening and scored the final three touchdowns, leading the Yellow Jackets 19-14 after three quarters of action between the two teams.
The two teams played two eight-minute quarters of varsity football, followed by one junior-varsity quarter.
The first quarter was dominated by Trousdale County.
The Yellow Jackets received the opening kickoff, and it did not take them long to start gaining chunks of yards.
Kobyn Calhoun and Cole Gregory would account for the majority of the yards for the Yellow Jackets early on.
TCHS capped off their opening drive with a 15-yard touchdown by Gregory, the Yellow Jacket fullback.
On the Bulldogs’ opening drive, they were stopped deep in their own territory on fourth down, giving the Yellow Jackets favorable field position.
Three plays later, Gregory once again found the end zone, creating a 14-0 margin after one quarter.
However, the second quarter was a different story as the Bulldogs found life offensively and defensively.
The Yellow Jackets had a difficult time finding any offensive rhythm in the second quarter, having to punt twice in the quarter.
Conversely, the Bulldogs reached the end zone twice.
The first score was a 5-yard pass to senior Dalton Dallas to cut the lead in half.
The Bulldogs forced the Yellow Jackets to punt and got the ball back with just under 2:20 left in the second quarter.
Senior quarterback Aubrey Link helped put together a drive that was capped off with a 9-yard, play-action pass to junior Will Massey with less than 10 seconds left to go in the quarter.
However, the extra point was missed, and Trousdale County led 14-13 lead heading into the third quarter.
With the junior varsity teams on the field, the Bulldog offense kept rolling as sophomore Houston Taylor ended up taking a 64-yard pass from freshman Aiden Link to the end zone, making the final score 19-14.
The Bulldogs — who are coming off of a 4-7 season a year ago — travel to Sunbright this coming Friday night to open the season.
The two teams played last season in Red Boiling Springs, with the Bulldogs rolling to a 47-13 victory. RBS won at Sunbright in 2021, a 31-21 victory.
The Tigers’ lone win a year ago was a 48-21 win at Jellico.
Sunbright had won the previous two contests against Red Boiling Springs, 14-6 in 2019 and 41-6 in 2020.
