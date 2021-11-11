On Friday night, the Bulldogs traveled to South Pittsburg to take on the Pirates, but this would be no ordinary game.
For the second time in school history, the Bulldogs would be participating in the playoffs. The last time the Bulldogs made the postseason was in 2014 when the Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 6-4 record and hosted Midway in the opening round. On this second trip, the Bulldogs would have a tough match in front of them, as they got ready to take on the defending state runner-up.
The first quarter was all South Pittsburg, which jumped to a 21-0 lead on the Bulldogs, but the Bulldogs would continuously put pressure on South Pittsburg’s quarterback. Midway through the first quarter, South Pittsburg’s center snapped the ball over the quarterback’s head and Aubrey Link recovered for RBS.
However, the Bulldogs were unable to score any points and turned the ball back over to the Pirates. The Pirates scored two more times in the first quarter to make the score 35-0.
The second quarter was all Pirates as well. They scored two more times making the score 49-0 at halftime.
The second half would be a running clock with the Pirates only scoring one time. The Bulldogs threatened late to score. Sophomore quarterback Link completed a pass to Will Massey that ended up on the 3-yard line, but the Bulldogs were not able to punch it in. The clock ran out and South Pittsburg won, 56-0.
Red Boiling Springs finished the season 3-7 with wins over Cosby, Sunbright, and Coverna, Ky.
Next week Clay County travels to South Pittsburg and Jo Byrns travels to Gordonsville for second-round action in the TSSAA playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.