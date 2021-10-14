The Red Boiling Springs picked up their second victory of the season, knocking off the Caverna (Ky.,) Colonels, 42-34 Friday night.
Both teams’ offenses dominated the game as the teams combined for 76 points.
RBS was coming off a 61-14 region loss to unbeaten Clay County, but shook that loss off and played well in defeating Caverna.
After both teams punted on their first offensive possession, the Bulldogs found the end zone as quarterback Aubrey Link found freshman receiver Josh Martinez for a 65-yard touchdown pass on a third-and-long play. The conversion try was no good, and Red Boiling Springs led 6-0.
Caverna answered on a Caleb Edwards run to tie the game at 6-6, but the Bulldogs were quic to respond as Drew Thompson returned the ensuing kickoff down to the Colonels’ 5-yard line. Two plays later, Jordan Bohan scored, and the Bulldogs converted a two-point try to make the score 14-6.
RBS used some surprises in the second quarter, executing a successful onside kick to get the ball back. Thompson converted that drive into a score, as the Bulldogs went up 20-6.
Another onside try was not successful, and it set Caverna up with good field position at the Red Boiling Springs 46. The Colonels pulled to within 20114 on Cameron Buchanan’s touchdown run.
Before halftime, however, the Bulldogs scored again and led 28-14 at the break.
In the third quarter, Caverna’s Cameron Buchanan hit Caleb Edwards for a touchdown pass to pull the visitors back to within 28-20.
But in the final period, the Bulldogs put together a seven-play drive with Jordan Buchanan capping the march and pushing the RBS lead to 34-20.
Caverna answered back with two minuteds to play to pull to within 34-28. The Bulldogs then scored again to go back up by 14-points, as Link threw a touchdown pass to Will Massey.
Caverna scored again in the final minute as Cameron Buchanan had a 44-yard run. But when the Bulldogs’ Kelby Wheeler recovered the Colonels’ onside kick attempt, RBS was able to run the clock out and take their second victory.
Red Boiling Springs, now 2-4 on the season, has a tall order this Friday night against private school Friendship Christian at 7 p.m., at home.
