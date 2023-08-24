RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High School volleyball squad captured a 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-12 victory over visiting Clay County on Thursday evening.
Senior Kennedy Marshall led the way at the net for the Lady Bulldogs, finishing with 23 kills.
Marshall provided six kills, three aces and two blocks in the opening game, and junior Stacey Bravo produced two kills in game one.
Marshall had two more kills in game two, and junior Chloe Powell provided two kills.
Freshman Stephanie Windsor and junior De’awndria Polk combined for five blocks in the second game.
Marshall had five more kills in game three, and Windsor accounted for two more blocks.
Then, Marshall produced eight more kills in game four as RBS (1-2 overall, 1-1 in District 7-A) closed out the match, aided by Powell’s five aces.
Polk also had two blocks in the final game.
Polk finished with four blocks, and Windsor had five.
Bravo provided eight kills, and Powell led the team with eight aces.
The Lady Bulldogs opened the season on Aug. 14, suffering a 25-13, 25-21 loss at Monroe County (Kentucky).
Windsor led the team with five kills and seven blocks.
One day later, RBS opened District 7-A play with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-18 loss at York Institute.
Marshall provided eight kills and four aces in the match, and freshman Sidney Massengille also served up four aces.
Polk led the team with seven aces.
Windsor produced seven kills, and senior Emma Woodcock also had four kills.
