MCKINNEY HIRED TO LEAD RBS BOYS PHOTO

Former Red Boiling Springs High School girls head basketball coach Dustin McKinney was hired to lead the RBS boys basketball program last week.

 Craig Harris/Macon County Times

Dustin McKinney is back where he started.

Early in his coaching career, McKinney coached boys basketball.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.