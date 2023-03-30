BRENTWOOD — Macon County High School junior Malachi Rice placed third last Friday in the discus competition at the March Madness meet at Ravenwood High School.
Rice’s throw of 137 feet-11 inches was more than 10 feet off of Ravenwood senior Mason Green’s throw of 148-8.
Page senior Cole Combs placed second with a throw of 144-4.
Rice also competed in the shot put, placing 13th with a throw of 36-1.
Green and Combs also placed first and second in that event with distances of 55-5 and 49-7, respectively.
Green placed second in Class AAA at last spring’s state meet in the discus with a throw of 156 feet and sixth in the shot put, while Combs won the 2022 state title in the discus competition in Class AA with a throw of 151-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.