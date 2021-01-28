RED BOILING SPRINGS — Breanna Thompson is accustomed to wearing formal dresses.
Therefore, being a part of the Red Boiling Springs High basketball homecoming court didn’t leave the sophomore unsettled.
“I’ve done pageants before,” Thompson said. “I wasn’t that nervous. I was really excited, because I’ve never done it before (being a part of a homecoming court).
“It’s just fun getting dressed up.”
Thompson purchased the dress that she wore six days before last Friday afternoon’s homecoming ceremony.
“I went to one place,” Thompson said. “I probably tried on 10 dresses. I found one I really liked. It was the third or fourth one I tried on. I didn’t really like it when I first tried it on, but I tried it back on and fell in love with it.”
The Lady Bulldog fans may be falling in love with Thompson, who helped her squad break free in the second half en route to a 45-28 victory over visiting Gordonsville later on Friday evening.
Thompson was inserted into the starting lineup after the season had begun.
“I went from not playing any to playing a lot,” Thompson said. “It’s a lot different. I have to get used to playing.”
Thompson — a power forward — scored all six of her points in the third quarter, helping RBS turn a two-point, halftime lead into an eight-point advantage entering the fourth quarter.
“She (head coach Layce Colter) just told us we needed to play harder,” Thompson said. “We put in a play that got Liz (Anderson, the team’s senior shooting guard) the ball. She scored more, and everybody got touches.”
There were two ties and three lead changes in a first half that ended with RBS leading 14-12 after freshman guard Bailey Massengille made two free throws in the final seconds of the half.
Then, Thompson converted an interior basket to open the second-half scoring, and Anderson made a 3-pointer.
Massengille also made a 3-pointer in the third period, and senior teammate Iesha Smith tossed in a baseline jump shot late in the quarter to create the eight-point margin.
Sophomore teammate Claire Fleming rattled in a 17-footer just 31 secconds into the final period, and senior Lindsay Randolph drained a baseline jumper to create a 12-point margin.
“We need that a lot,” Thompson said of the offensive contributions from multiple players. “Claire and Liz can’t score all of our points. We all need to contribute to be able to win.”
The lead continued to grow, with Fleming and Smith combining to score seven consecutive points to give the Lady Bulldogs their largest lead (43-25).
The Tigerettes were limited to two baskets and six points in the fourth quarter.
Fleming finished with a game-high 13 points, and Massengille and Smith contributed eight and seven points, respectively.
Lily Manor and Caiti Vaden led Gordonsville offensively with nine and eight points, respectively.
RBS improved to 6-4 in District 6-A play, with all of their losses coming to the top three teams in the district (Clarkrange, Clay County and Pickett County) and all of their wins coming against the bottom four teams in 6-A (Gordonsville, Jackson County, Monterey and Trousdale County).
“We just look at the game in front of us,” Thompson said. “We play to them. We don’t look in the future.”
- The Lady Bulldogs followed that up with a 61-54 victory over visiting Cannon County on Saturday afternoon.
Red Boiling Springs rallied for a 40-38, come-from-behind victory at Cannon County on Dec. 19.
RBS (9-7) led most of the way on Saturday as Fleming scored nine points in the first quarter to help her squad take a 15-13 lead into the second stanza.
Then, Thompson and senior teammate Hayely McCarter combined for nine second-quarter points as the lead extended to five points (26-21) by halftime.
Then, Thompson scored 13 of her career-high 17 points in the second half as the Lady Bulldogs held on, sinking 16 of 20 free throws (11 of 14 in the fourth quarter).
Fleming finished with a team-best 19 points, and Massengille also reached double figures, providing 11 points.
Anderson scored six points, and McCarter and Randolph contributed four points each.
Shelby Smithson led the Lady Lions offensively with 20 points, and Bella Pelham and Jalin Fann had 13 and 12 points, respectively.
- RBS overcame a slow start in a 38-26, district victory at Monterey on Jan. 19.
The two teams played in Red Boiling Springs on Dec. 28, with RBS claiming a 41-35 victory.
In the rematch, RBS took control by holding the Lady Wildcats scoreless in the second period.
Behind four early points from McKenzie Raleigh, Monterey led 8-4 after one period of play, but Fleming scored seven points in the second stanza to help her squad build a 17-8 lead by halftime.
The margin was at 11 points (25-14) entering the final period, and the Lady Bulldogs made 8 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter.
RBS shot just 21% from the field, making 2 of 20 3-pointers, and was 14 of 24 at the free-throw line.
However, Monterey shot 16% from the field, sinking just 1 of 16 3-pointers.
Fleming scored a team-high 15 points, backed by Thompson (8 points), Anderson (5), Randolph (4), Smith (3), Massengille (2) and McCarter (1).
Lindsey Wright led the Lady Wildcats offensively with eight points, and teammates Adeline Clouse and McKenzie Raleigh scored seven points each.
