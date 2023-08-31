The Macon County High School football team improved to 2-0 with Friday evening’s 42-0 victory over long-time rival Trousdale County on Friday evening at Pat Parker Memorial Field.

On a sweltering evening, the game was pushed back an hour due to elevated temperatures, but the heat didn’t slow the Tigers, who scored early and often.

