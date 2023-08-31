The Macon County High School football team improved to 2-0 with Friday evening’s 42-0 victory over long-time rival Trousdale County on Friday evening at Pat Parker Memorial Field.
On a sweltering evening, the game was pushed back an hour due to elevated temperatures, but the heat didn’t slow the Tigers, who scored early and often.
“It means a lot to beat Trousdale County” said Macon County senior fullback Bradon Warren. “I grew up watching my uncle and his team play them every year, and every year, the Yellow Jackets would beat Macon County.”
The rivalry between Trousdale County and Macon County has spanned decades, with the Yellow Jackets having won 59 of the 81 meetings.
It was the second consecutive season in which the Tigers have defeated Trousdale County by a 42-0 margin.
“Every year that I’ve been a Macon County Tiger, that scoreboard has said exactly the same thing,” said Warren, who rushed 8 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
The Tigers started early and scored twice in the first quarter.
The first touchdown came on 4-yard run after offsetting penalties, and the second came on a reverse play that resulted in a 28-yard score. Both of them came from junior running back Gabe Borders, who rushed six times for 63 yards.
That put the Tigers up 14-0 after sophomore Eli Gammon’s second successful point-after touchdown kick.
“For the second week in a row, you can see who the most conditioned football team was on the field,” said Macon County head coach Kyle Shoulders. “I’m proud of our guys for that, because they do things from week to week and in the summer where they neglect a lot of things in their personal lives to be able to leave a night like tonight, (winning) 42-0.”
The Tigers’ conditioning was particularly clear in their ability to maintain a relentless pace throughout the game. They consistently outscored and outlasted the Yellow Jackets, allowing them to control the tempo and dictate the flow of the game. That intensity was most apparent in Macon County’s defense, where the Tigers limited the Yellow Jackets to 123 total yards.
In the second quarter, Macon County junior quarterback Luke Gammon threw a screen pass to Borders, resulting in a 73-yard touchdown.
The second quarter also included a rushing touchdown by senior fullback Bradon Warren, who had eight carries for 95 yards.
Eli Gammon’s fourth of six successful PATs created a 28-0 lead, which is how it stood at halftime.
“Really, Trousdale County is not our Standard, right,” Shoulders said. “There are teams at the top of this region that have been so for the last several years, and that’s not been us. So, that’s got to be our standard. We’ve got to keep working week after week. Weve got a lot of good football ahead of us.”
Conversely, the Yellow Jackets were victims of their own demise after halftime when they were penalized for not being back on to the field after the post-break whistle.
The third quarter opened with the Yellow Jackets receiving the ball on a kickoff and starting on their own 35 yard line but still not able to put much together offensively.
“I was proud of our guys for the discipline in which they played,” Shoulders said.
On the next offensive drive by the Tigers, Warren took the ball up the middle from his fullback position for a 13-yard touchdown.
The Tigers scored a final touchdown with less than three minutes to go in the game when senior running back Cole Stephens took the ball up the middle for 3 yards.
“We came into this game knowing it’s a big rivalry, and we knew they would be talking a lot, and we just wanted to bring it to them early,” Macon County senior running back Tyler Gregory said. “Our line really came together and worked hard on them.
The Tigers remain at home this Friday, hosting Upperman in the two teams’ Region 4-4A opener. The Bees captured a 24-14 victory over visiting Lebanon last Friday, after opening the season with a 26-0 victory over visiting Fayetteville.
“We’re going to have to put in a lot of preparation and a lot of film study and recover our bodies for next wee,” Gregory said.
