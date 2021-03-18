The COVID-19 pandemic is having a lasting effect on the Red Boiling Springs softball team.
Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) spring-sports teams competed for just one week last season before play was halted and not resumed.
The Lady Bulldogs lost four seniors from that squad, but five other RBS players chose not to return for COVID-related reasons.
“It hurt us” Red Boiling Springs second-year head coach Sean Link said. “I was looking at having about 21 (players) on this team. I had two quality players choose not to play.”
Despite having eight seniors this spring, the Lady Bulldogs will also be forced to rely on some younger players as well.
“We’re really green at places,” Sean Link said. “I have six travel-ball players. They had travel ball last summer. They’re not as rusty as the girls who played rec (recreation) league, because they didn’t get to play rec league last year.”
Senior Jasmine Pruitte is among the most experienced of those returnees. Pruitte — a four-year starter — is expected to serve as the team’s primary pitcher.
“We really have worked on her specialty pitches,” Sean Link said. “She has an awesome change-up now. Her rise ball is looking really good. She’ll rely on those three pitches (including her fastball).
“We’ve worked on her composure on the mound, handling situations. She’s grown so much in the last two years.”
Classmate Sloane Link and sophomore Nautica Goolsby could also be in the pitcher’s circle at times.
Link — who will be playing her first full season as a Lady Bulldog — is expected to start at shortstop after being in the starting lineup at Gallatin High School as a freshman and at Wilson Central High as a sophomore.
“That’s probably our strongest position on the field, because she’s a senior and has played against good (Class) AAA competition,” Sean Link said.
Goolsby is the likely starter at second base. She played extensively as an eighth-grader.
“She’s going to be super important,” Sean Link said. “I’m pleased with our infield. I think they’re going to back Jasmine up well.”
Freshman Allie Davenport — a home-school student — could start at first base, with senior Kylee Mendes at third base. Junior Kara Wix could also see action at third base, and freshman Kennedy Marshall is likely to see action at first base.
Sophomore Whitney Birdwell could be in leftfield, and senior Madison Malone is expected to see action there as well.
Birdwell could play a variety of positions, including second base, third base and rightfield.
“Whitney is going to be a utility player,” Sean Link said. “She can play anywhere. She’s going to be an awesome utility player, and she has a decent bat.”
Senior Macey Davis is expected to see action in rightfield, and sophomore Kelsey Chapman will likely start in centerfield.
“We have a good captain in the outfield,” Sean Link said of Chapman. “She’s a sophomore. She’s super fast. We’re just working on her being more aggressive, but she’s going to be great.”
Sean Link has seen significant progress during the preseason.
“Over the last three weeks, they have dialed in so much,” Sean Link said. “I’m a big disciplinarian, because it affects everybody. I am pleased with them.”
However, the unknowns remain due to the fact that TSSAA teams could not have any competition with other programs during the preseason, eliminating the normal scrimmages and play-days.
“After every practice, we talk about how that first game is going to look,” Sean Link said. “We didn’t have a preseason, so we take time to talk about how it’s going to look, how we are going to respond. I tell them … we have to get your body conditioned, but we also have to condition your mind.
“We have a team that can compete at the AAA level. We couldn’t win it, but we could compete.”
Despite having eight seniors, Sean Link is encouraged by the fact that the RBS middle-school squad has 24 players, including nine eighth-graders.
“We want softball to be a year-round thing,” Sean Link said. “We condition, but we still have gotten out and done things outside. We’d run and do hills and agilities. We kept their mind on softball.”
The program reached the regional tournament for the first time since 2009 during the 2018 campaign, placing second in District 6-A during the regular season and in the district tournament as well.
Then, RBS had an 11-12 record in 2019, placing fourth in 6-A.
“I’m expecting (success),” Sean Link said. “We told them that it’s a mentality. If they think they can, they can. We made them compete. We’re going to feed off the competition aspect.”
The Lady Bulldogs were slated to open the season with a district contest at Clarkrange on Tuesday before playing at Macon County on Wednesday.
RBS will be playing in the Spring Kick-Off Classic in Cookeville this weekend before returning home for a district contest against Monterey on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.