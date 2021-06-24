MURFREESBORO — Murfreesboro has been the site of considerable success for recent Macon County High School graduate Abby Shoulders. What has essentially been Shoulders’ home-away-from-home will soon become her actual home for the next four years. Last Thursday, she closed the chapter on high-school athletics as one of 40-plus players from across the state to compete in the Tennessee Softball Coaches Association (TSCA) All-Star games, which were held at Riverdale High School. “It was a lot of fun,” Shoulders said. “It was fun getting to play with other girls I didn’t normally get to play with. It was fun getting to know the other girls.” Shoulders played for the Middle Tennessee all-stars, which suffered a 3-1 loss to the East Tennessee all-stars on Thursday morning. “It was different,” Shoulders said. “I’ve never played in one of those games before. It was neat getting to do it.” Shoulders played both shortstop and second base and batted leadoff in both games, including a 6-6 tie with the West Tennessee all-stars on Thursday afternoon. Shoulders singled in both games and stole a base in each game. While stealing second base in the first game, Shoulders overslid the base on the turf field and was tagged out. After stealing second in the afternoon contest, she scored a run. “Everybody there was good,” Shoulders said. “We had really good competition.” Shoulders was selected to play for the Tennessee all-stars, who will face the Kentucky all-stars on June 30 at South Warren High School — located in Bowling Green, Kentucky — but declined the invitation due to a family vacation. The Middle Tennessee All-Star squad was coached by John Conditt — who recently resigned as the Macon County High head softball coach after five seasons — along with Gordonsville’s Jonathan Bush and Riverdale’s Christi Bingham. Shoulders will continue her education and playing career at Middle Tennessee State University along with two of her teammates from last Thursday, Summertown’s Claire Woods and Forrest’s Laura Mealor. “I’m looking forward to it,” Shoulders said of playing at MTSU. “I’m a little nervous, but I’m looking forward to it.” Shoulders is playing with the Fury Platinum travel team, which will extend through mid-July. The team was playing in the Chattanooga-area Eastern Elite Summer Showcase last weeekend. Also, on Thursday afternoon, Shoulders was presented her award for being selected as the TSCA Miss Softball honoree in Class AA among the Middle Tennessee region. Shoulders — who concluded her senior season with a .558 batting average. 65 runs scored, 21 extra-base hits (including nine doubles and 10 home runs) and 47 runs batted in — was one of the 11 winners of the TSCA Miss Softball award, with four players being honored in the Middle Tennessee and West Tennessee regions and three in East Tennessee (one winner for Class A, Class AA, Class AAA and Division II, though there was no Division II winner in East Tennessee). Macon County High teammates — Cadence Carter and Macy Meador — were also recognized on Thursday afternoon for being named to the TSCA Class AA All-State Team in Middle Tennessee. They are among the 12 players selected in AA in Middle Tennessee. Cater — a sophomore first baseman — led the team with 18 home runs and 71 runs batted in (RBI), producing a .560 batting average. She also had 14 doubles and scored 50 runs. Meador — a sophomore second baseman — produced 25 extra-base hits (11 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs), scored 66 runs and drove in 54 runs. She finished with a .526 batting average. Summertown’s Hailey Jones won the home-run derby, hitting 19 home runs. Her teammate, Woods, hit 17.
