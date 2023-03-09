Former Macon County High School standout Abby Shoulders made contributions as the Tennessee Tech University softball squad competed in Auburn (Alabama) University’s Jane B. Moore Memorial Tournament last weekend.
The Golden Eagles lost all five games, but Shoulders had hits in three of the four games that she played in.
In a 9-0, six-inning loss to the University of South Alabama on Friday, Shoulders — a sophomore centerfielder who has been hitting in the leadoff spot of the batting order — doubled and drew two base on balls.
She singled, drew a walk, scored two runs and stole a base in Saturday’s 11-6 loss to Auburn.
Then, she singled and doubled in Sunday’s 5-1 loss to Bowling Green (Ohio) University.
Tennessee Tech fell to 1-15.
