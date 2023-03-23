Former Macon County High School standout Abby Shoulders made contributions as the Tennessee Tech University softball squad snapped a 14-game losing streak with a doubleheader sweep of Western Illinois University on March 14.
Shoulders singled twice and scored two runs in the opener, a 4-3 victory.
