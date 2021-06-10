Recent Macon County High graduate Abby Shoulders was selected as the Tennessee Softball Coaches Association (TSCA) Miss Softball honoree in Class AA among the Middle Tennessee region.
Former teammate Morgan Carter won the award in 2018 and 2019.
Carter is one of the 11 winners of the TSCA Miss Softball award, with four players being honored in the Middle Tennessee and West Tennessee regions and three in East Tennessee (one winner for Class A, Class AA, Class AAA and Division II, though there was no Division II winner in East Tennessee).
Shoulders — a shortstop who has signed with Middle Tennessee State University — led the team with a .558 batting average and 65 runs scored. She had 21 extra-base hits, including nine doubles and 10 home runs, and drove in 47 runs.
Shoulders has also been selected to compete in the TSCA All-Star Game, which will be held at Murfreesboro’s Riverdale High School on June 17.
Shoulders is one of 14 all-stars in Middle Tennessee, and she will be coached by John Conditt — who recently resigned as the Macon County High head softball coach after five seasons — and Gordonsville head coach Jonathan Bush.
The Middle Tennessee all-stars will compete against the East all-stars at 10 a.m., followed by a home-run contest at noon.
The East all-stars will face the West all-stars at 1:45 p.m.
The Miss Softball winners and members of the TSCA All-State teams will be introduced at 2:30, and then, the Middle Tennessee all-stars and West all-stars will clash at 3.
The players who are selected to represent Tennessee against the Kentucky all-stars on June 30 at South Warren High School — located in Bowling Green, Kentucky — will be announced at approximately 4:40.
Two of Shoulders’
- teammates, sophomores Cadence Carter and Macy Meador, were named to the TSCA Class AA All-State Team in Middle Tennessee.
They are among the 12 players selected in AA in Middle Tennessee.
Cater — a first baseman — led the team with 18 home runs and 71 runs batted in (RBI), producing a .560 batting average. She also had 14 doubles and scored 50 runs.
Meador — a second baseman — produced 25 extra-base hits (11 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs), scored 66 runs and drove in 54 runs. She finished with a .526 batting average.
That trio helped the Tigerettes to a 27-7-1 record and a second-place finish in District 8-AA before falling to Sequatchie County in a Region 4-AA Tournament semifinal contest. Sequatchie County placed fourth in Class AA.
