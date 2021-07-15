Recent Macon County High School graduate Abby Shoulders has been named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State Softball Team in Class AA.
Shoulders — a shortstop — is one of 12 players who were selected in AA.
Shoulders was a Tennessee Softball Coaches Association (TSCA) Miss Softball honoree in Class AA among the Middle Tennessee region.
Shoulders — a Middle Tennessee State University signee — produced a team-leading .558 batting average and scored a team-best 65 runs this spring. She had 21 extra-base hits, including nine doubles and 10 home runs, and drove in 47 runs.
She competed for the Middle Tennessee squad in the TSCA All-Star Game last month at Murfreesboro’s Riverdale High School.
Shoulders helped the Tigerettes to a 27-7-1 record and a second-place finish in District 8-AA before falling to Sequatchie County in a Region 4-AA Tournament semifinal contest. Sequatchie County placed fourth in Class AA.
The last Tigerette to be selected to the TSWA All-State Softball Team was Morgan Carter, who was an honoree in both 2018 and 2019.
