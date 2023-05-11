Former Macon County High School standout and current Cumberland University softball player Allyson Shoulders was recently named to the Mid-South Conference Softball Champions of Character team.
The student-athletes who are honored on the Champions of Character Team were nominated by their coaches based on their leadership on campus and in the community while demonstrating the five core character values of the NAIA — integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.
