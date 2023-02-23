Former Macon County High School standout Abby Shoulders helped the Tennessee Tech University softball squad to its first victory on Sunday, an 8-3 win over the College of Charleston (South Carolina) in the Golden Eagles’ final game of the College of Charleston Cougar Classic.
Shoulders — a sophomore centerfielder who transferred to Tennessee Tech after playing her freshman season at Middle Tennessee State University — was hitting in the leadoff spot and finished with two singles, a double, a sacrifice fly, two runs scored and three runs batted in.
(0) comments
