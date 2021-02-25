WOODBURY — The eighth-seeded Macon County High School boys basketball team never led in last Sunday afternoon’s 61-57, season-ending loss at Cannon County — the No. 5 seed — in a District 8-AA Tournament first-round contest.
The Tigers fell behind 11-0 and were never able to catch up, despite cutting the lead to a point.
“That’s the story of our season,” Macon County second-year head coach Adam Bandy said. “We’ve been playing uphill every night.”
The two teams played twice during the regular season, with the Lions winning both games by scores of 59-38 (in a game in which Noah Hale, Connor Johnson and Kenny Wilder didn’t play for the Tigers) and 55-47.
“We executed and attacked the way we wanted to in the second game,” Bandy said. “We turned the ball over. We just didn’t finish as well as we would have liked.
“It was the same way today. In the second half, we attacked. We executed for the most part.”
Macon County struggled to slow down Lion guard Gus Davenport, who poured in 40 points.
Davenport scored 10 of his squad’s first 16 points, with three of those baskets coming in transition as the Tigers struggled with turnovers in the early stages.
“We discussed it and talked about it,” Bandy said. “You know that’s what he’s going to do. He gets 12 points a game snowbirding, cherry-picking.
“I preach go to the (offensive) boards. With Lavell and 11 (Brenden Reed) out there, it gives them a longer length to make that outlet pass (after securing a defensive rebound).”
Baskets late in the first quarter from Braydee Broooks and Hale pulled their squad to within eight points (16-8) entering the second stanza.
Then, Brooks scored eight points over the first 3:05 of the second quarter, pulling his squad to within a point (19-18).
“When we settled in, we battled,” Bandy said. “I talked to Braydee and told him that he had to attack it, and I thought he did. They battled.”
However, Cannon County responded immediately, reeling off eight consecuctive points over the next 76 seconds.
Dalton Hudson’s one-hander in the lane and two free throws from Johnson pulled Macon County to within six points (28-22) at halftime.
The lead fluctuated throughout the third quarter, swelling to 12 points as Davenport made back-to-back 3-pointers.
Davenport scored 13 points in the period.
Hayden Wix opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer, and Brooks followed with a putback to quickly pull the Tigers within five points.
Macon County twice cut the lead to four points following Johnson’s 3-pointers, the first of which came at the 5:55 mark and the last of which fell through the net with 31 seconds remaining.
However, free throws from Davenport and A.J. Armstrong helped the Lions seal the win.
Brooks poured in a game-high 27 points, and Johnson finished with 18 points.
The Tigers fell to 3-20 and ended the season with nine consecuctive losses.
“I hate it for them,” Bandy said of the minimal win total. “I’d love for them to have more wins … to have that experience. You can get to a point to where you forget how (to win). We try to create those (late-game) situtations in practice. They deserve to have that feeling. I wish I could have gotten them there a little quicker several times.”
The Lions improved to 13-15 and advanced to play at No. 4 seed Watertown in Monday evening’s quarterfinal round, with the winner earning a spot in the regional tournament.
Macon County loses two seniors, Hale and Johnson.
“I told them, you guys have battled all year long,” Bandy said. “We’ve had some ups and downs. Our focus and our desire to keep playing day in and day out has been there. They fought for those two seniors.
“I’m really proud of of them. From day one to now, we’ve improved a ton. We’ve gotten closer to where we wanted to be. We just fell a little short.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.