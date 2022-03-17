The old commercial said “Chicks dig the long ball.”
Last year, the Macon County Tigerettes made that their hitting mantra, belting 58 home runs during the 2021 season.
The good news for the Tigerettes is that some of their top power hitters from a year ago are back this season for more. Cadence Carter, who slugged 18 homers a year ago is back for Macon County, as are Macy Meador, who finished with 12 and Trista Jenkins had eight.
This year’s offense has a chance to be even better in some ways, according to Coach John Conditt.
“We hit the ball well. We hit 58 home runs last year. We’ve got power and we’ve got some speed on our team this year. This is the first time since I’ve been in Macon County, that we’ve really had a lot of speed,” Conditt said.
Pitching-wise, Ellie Coley will be the Tigerettes’ primary option on the mound with help from Kayla Frye and Meador.
“Like anything in softball, it starts in the circle. We’ve got to have pitching and we’ve got to help Ellie out with (our defense and hitting,” Conditt said.
Behind the plate, the Tigerettes have a veteran in senior Kara Case.
Carter will man the first base spot as she brings her power bat back to the Macon County lineup.
The second baseman this season is a newcomer. Sophomore Neveah Troutt transferred in from Westmoreland, and will get the nod at second base for the Tigerettes.
Meador will handle the shortstop duties for Macon County, while Bailey Turner, a freshman, will start the season as the Tigerette’s third baseman.
In the outfield, senior Allie Warner anchors things in center field. Jenkins will start in left field, and Mia Dyer will handle right field.
A couple of other players who could see time as a designated hitter or courtesy runner include Addison Woodard and Gianna Holden.
The Tigerettes were scheduled to open the season on Tuesday at Stone Memorial and travel to Livingston on Thursday before playing in a touranment in Cookeville on the season’s opening weekend.
Conditt is looking forward to another strong season from a team that he enjoys working with.
“I’m really blessed with a lot of great kids on this team,” Conditt said.
